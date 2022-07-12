You have to hand it to cat owners - they really do think outside of the box when it comes to naming their feline friends.
Take Catrick Swayze, for example. The 11-year-old cat's name may be based on a Patrick Swayze pun, but according to owner Moog Blyth, no other name would suit this feisty feline better.
"Catrick has got these gorgeous cheekbones. He's handsome to look at," Ms Blyth said.
"When we first saw him, we were just like, 'God, he's such a handsome guy'.
"He is a celebrity, and he knows it cause he acts like it. We couldn't even think about changing it because he's just a handsome guy and knows how to pose."
And Ms Blyth may not be too far off from calling him a celebrity.
Catrick Swayze may not be known worldwide like the famous face he was named after, but this is not the first time he has appeared in the media, having featured as The Canberra Times' Pet of the Week in 2017.
Adopted from the RSPCA that same year, Catrick Swayze was rescued from a cat colony along with some other equally creatively named felines - Paw McCatney, Hugh Catman and Lizzie Meowguire.
But these Canberra kitties are not the only felines with names that can turn heads.
On Monday, the ACT government released some of the capital's best cat names. It comes as the new cat legislation came into effect across the ACT on July 1, with more than 5500 cats now registered.
Making it into the top 10 most popular names are Charlie, Luna, Bella, Coco and Leo. But it's the more unique names that have gained traction.
Among the themes that have emerged in Canberra are names that are inspired by food. These include Bacon, Bagel, Cous Cous, Gnocchi, Jelly Bean and Mash Potato.
"I knew a cat called Cappuccino and she was fluffy," Ms Blyth said.
"She would get a shave every summer because she was so fluffy. And I said one time 'Oh she's a flat white now'. And the owner just lost it because it was the funniest thing she'd ever heard. And I was like, 'Well, yeah, she's got no foam."
It also seems Catrick Swayze is in good company when it comes to famous felines.
Canberra is home to Mr Kat Dashian, Elvis Purrsley, George Lucat, Leonardo DiCatmeow and - funnily enough - there's also a cat named Snoop Dogg.
Then there are the names that may just be the most unique cat names in the world.
These include Autumn aka Get Off That!, Catzgonewild George Weasley Otis, Princess Willow Dixie Bell Thunder Paw Marshmallow and Sheldon Sir Bottomwimple.
But it does beg the question - what makes a good cat name?
"Names really need to have a personality that suits that cat," Ms Blythe said.
"I don't think names should be taken as seriously as they are.
"When people get cats, the cats are forward with their personality so you have to come up with something to suit that. And you can't just be like, 'OK, here's a dog called Fido' - all dogs are probably going to act like a Fido to begin with.
"But cats will let you know who they are pretty quickly."
Since July 1, 2022, all cats are required to be registered via an online smart form - with details to be updated annually. Cat containment has also been expanded across Canberra for all cats born from July 1, 2022 to help protect our native wildlife.
More information on cat registration and cat containment can be found at cityservices.act.gov.au/cats.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
