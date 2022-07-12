The Canberra Times
Canberra cat names revealed, ACT Government releases list of quirky feline names following new cat legislation

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
Catrick Swayze when he was Pet of the Week in The Canberra Times in 2017. Picture: Supplied

You have to hand it to cat owners - they really do think outside of the box when it comes to naming their feline friends.

