Times Past: July 13, 1988

A mass inspection of ACT houses was announced in The Canberra Times on this day in 1988 after multiple asbestos discoveries were reported.
About 60,000 ACT homes were to be inspected for dangerous raw asbestos fluff over the following six months.
A special asbestos task force was assembled to carry out the inspections, which would be conducted on houses built before 1978.
Once it was identified whether a house had been insulated with the fluff, the task force would decide whether to remove it or seal it in the ceiling.
A spokesman said the government had a public-health responsibility, but was not responsible for the insulation chosen by private homeowners.
The ACT Administration issued pamphlets to all ACT householders the previous September, asking those who suspected their house to be affected by asbestos have samples taken by a licensed asbestos-removal contractor.
The pamphlet also warned householders against the "do-it-yourself" approach.
The spokesman said the warning was not enough, and it should have been stronger and indicated that "under no circumstances" should anyone look for asbestos or open their ceilings.
The asbestos task force would include officers from the ACT Office of City Management, ACT Community Services and the Health Authority. It would be headed by the head of the ACT Administration, Mr Bill Harris.
