The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 13, 1988

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 12 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 13, 1988.

A mass inspection of ACT houses was announced in The Canberra Times on this day in 1988 after multiple asbestos discoveries were reported.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

