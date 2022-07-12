The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese awaits voluntary assisted dying bill details before publicly backing it

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 12 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:30am
Prime Minister Australia Anthony Albanese. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he'll wait to see the details of a bill that would restore rights to territories to legislate on euthanasia before publicly throwing his support behind it.

