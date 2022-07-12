Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he'll wait to see the details of a bill that would restore rights to territories to legislate on euthanasia before publicly throwing his support behind it.
But the veteran Labor leader added he believes all Australians, regardless of where they live in the country, should have the same rights.
Mr Albanese refused to reveal whether he would personally vote in favour of a private member's bill to repeal the Andrews Bill, which prevents the ACT and NT from legislating on voluntary assisted dying.
Canberra MP Alicia Payne and Darwin-based MP Luke Gosling have pledged to work together to overturn the ban when Parliament returns on July 26.
Opposition Senate leader Simon Birmingham has confirmed he will support the bill, which he believed allowed Australians to make "informed choices about their lives".
While Mr Albanese said he opposed the Andrews Bill when it occurred in 1997, he remained tight-lipped on how he will vote once his colleagues' private member's bill is introduced.
"We haven't seen the bill yet. It will be a private member's bill. I'll look at the details of the bill," he said in a Tuesday press conference.
He added there were two issues to consider - the details of the bill along with allowing territory governments to determine their own legislation without Commonwealth intervention.
"In my view, people in Australia should not be treated any differently - and with less rights - if they happen to live in Canberra compared with living in Queanbeyan in the state of New South Wales, and similar issues apply to the Northern Territory," Mr Albanese said.
It comes as Nationals leader David Littleproud has committed to supporting a conscience vote on the issue for his colleagues.
"Until I see the legislation, I cannot give a definitive answer but would support a conscience vote in principle," he told The Canberra Times.
"From my personal perspective the value of a Territorian's vote should be the same to that of any other Australian."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
