The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Minister orders review of working from home rules for public servants

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rules for working in the public service are to be reviewed in the light of the forecast of an imminent surge in the number of cases of COVID.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.