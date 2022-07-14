Cheap cheat: My suggestion? Eggs! Yes, they have no carbs, are a great source of protein and are super affordable; some eggs can be less than 30c each. And they are incredibly versatile. They can simply and quickly be made into a limitless number of healthy recipes: cheese and tomato omelette; frittata (eggs, cream, any frozen non-starchy veggies, bacon bits, cheese, baked in an oven-proof dish); or scrambled eggs with tomatoes.