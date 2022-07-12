The Canberra Times
Casino Canberra sale price grows by $10m as Iris Holdings emerges as new buyer

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:10am
Sam Arnaout of Iris Capital, pictured in Newcastle in 2018, has emerged as the new buyer of Casino Canberra. Picture: Simon McCarthy

Casino Canberra will be sold for $10 million more than the value of a deal agreed to last month, after another group led by a Sydney pub owner and property developer made a higher offer for the gambling venue.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

