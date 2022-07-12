Alarm bells were sounding for the Canberra Raiders on Tuesday when Elliott Whitehead did not suit up for training, as they look to avoid back-to-back losses.
But they were silenced when the 32-year-old was named in Ricky Stuart's squad for round 18.
The skipper was experiencing some knee swelling but his teammate, Hudson Young, believed it was a precautionary measure to not train.
The Raiders are looking to capitalise on the Melbourne Storm's bad run of form, and get back to their own winning ways.
Young said the Raiders' second break in three weeks was hard after their two-point loss to St George-Illawarra but it acted as a reset heading into their battle on the road.
"It's Melbourne Storm, so you can never take them lightly. Back-to-back losses for them is only going to fire them up more," the 24-year-old said.
"So we've got to, even more so, be on our toes and ready to go."
NSW Blues' 18th man Jack Wighton, and Queensland Maroons forward Josh Papalii are set to start for the Raiders following their State of Origin duties.
In the Storm camp it was more good news than bad for Craig Bellamy's side, as despite missing Origin III, Cameron Munster (due to COVID-19) will suit up, as will Felise Kaufusi after visiting his sick father in America.
Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith was left off the Storm teamsheet as he awaits a decision on Tuesday night for his referee slur.
No matter who suited up against them, Raiders lock Adam Elliott said the lime green had the tools to walk away winners from AAMI Park if they stamp out concentration lapses.
"We're coming up against a top-four side, really classy outfit and it's really important we go down there with confidence," he said.
"We don't want to go back-to-back losses.
"It's gonna take 80 minutes, I think you're never gonna go down there and absolutely blow Melbourne off the park. So we've got to be there for the long run and mentally stay in the game."
Whitehead's sidelining ahead of the fixture would have delivered another blow for the Raiders' depleting player pool as they suffered a blow to a number of their fringe squad member recruits on the weekend in the NSW Cup.
Raiders lock Trey Mooney is awaiting scans on an ankle injury, utility player Harry Rushton is set to miss eight-10 weeks with a broken jaw, and centre Semi Valemei is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines after re-aggravating his knee.
Canberra Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Ryan Sutton. Replacements: 14. Tom Starling, 15. James Schiller, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate
Melbourne Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Replacements: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant, 18. Jayden Nikorima, 19. Chris Lewis, 20. Tom Eisenhuth, 21. Young Tonumaipea, 22. Bronson Garlick
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
