Operating restaurant a real joy at OTIS Advertising Feature

"The Kingston area is experiencing a major rebirth," Damian Brabender said. Photo: Supplied

"OTIS has been open now for six years. Time has certainly flown by," said Damian Brabender, executive chef and owner.

"Ever since I was a kid I wanted to be a chef, and open restaurants. After quite some time in the industry, both here and overseas, I felt it was definitely the right time for the challenge of opening.



"Our kitchen team, led by Adam Wilson, is three chefs, one apprentice and four kitchen hands. Our front of house team is managed by Sommelier James Barker, consisting of up to nine staff at any given time, however with the shortages at the moment we are a few short at the moment, so if you know anyone," he laughed.

OTIS provides "elevated seasonal fine dining. Modern classics prepared in an approachable way for everyone to enjoy."

Observing the local culture, "the local industry, meaning the Kingston area, is experiencing a major rebirth. Not just from the effects of COVID, that to be fair is affecting us all as much as ever right now, but a rebirth of the once great hospitality precinct that old Kingston - or original Kingston as I call it - that it used to be 10 years ago. The green square area is a hive of opportunity and energy at the moment. The community spirit between business owners is at an all time high as we face the next chapter together. It really does have a great village vibe going on at the moment," he said.

"When I decided on Kingston for the location of OTIS, I took into account the new Atria apartment complex, and superbarn opening as part of the Eyre street market. The increased car parking that would be created and the visual appeal of green square. The whole area has an air of quality about it, and now with the newer offerings in the area also it is showing to be the place to be. The atmosphere, the friendly people walking around everyday. The accessible nature of the area. And the amazing other business owners in the area. Be it Essential ingredient next door, the hospitality legends at Carabu and The Durham across the road, the friendly staff at Tokyo Canteen and Wildflour, it's a friendly place, and it makes operating a restaurant in the area a real joy."

As for the industry's need to move forward, "hospitality venues have to revisit costings and business plans to ensure viability."



When doing this, "remember why we are in this business; for the customer's satisfaction, and pride of product. Raise prices in line with inflation, the whole country has to. Be fair to your business, your suppliers, your staff and your guests. Don't lower standards to avoid inflation effects; nobody wins that way."



Damian also believes that giving back remains important though.

