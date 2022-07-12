The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT government announces first female-lead management team to construct Strathnairn primary school

By Rebecca Sadique
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Women Yvette Berry (centre) with Niki Shephard; industry coordination officer at CFMEU, and NAWIC ACT co-chair Katherine Harris. Picture: James Croucher

The national skills shortage gap is growing but the ACT government remains seemingly unphased, restricting tenders for a new primary school build based on gender.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.