Prime Minister Albanese Albanese has challenged the Greens to back his climate bill, reminding them of the "inaction and delay and denial" which followed their controversial decision to sink Kevin Rudd's emissions trading scheme in 2009.
Mr Albanese says the Greens and others will be held accountable if they vote against the bill, but has reiterated his government will press ahead with its climate agenda even if it can't secure parliament's support.
Advertisement
The comments came as Greens leader Adam Bandt issued his own challenge to Mr Albanese, urging the Labor government to "walk the talk" on climate at this week's Pacific Islands Forum by agreeing to stop new coal and gas projects.
The new Labor government will use federal Parliament's first sitting week later this month to introduce its signature climate bill, which would seek to legislate its 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target and create a system for monitoring progress.
The bill is not guaranteed to pass as Labor would need support from the Greens and at least one crossbencher - such as ACT independent David Pocock - if, as expected, Peter Dutton's Coalition choose to oppose it.
The Greens haven't ruled out supporting the bill, but are adamant Labor must change its stance on coal and gas.
Asked on Tuesday what the government could do to bring the Greens on board, the Prime Minister said Labor had a mandate for its climate agenda and the Greens' stance was a matter for them.
But Mr Albanese reminded Mr Bandt's party about what transpired after the Greens opposed Kevin Rudd's carbon pollution reduction scheme in 2009.
"If the Greens Party haven't learned from what they did in 2009, that was something that led to a decade of inaction and delay and denial, then that will be a matter for them," he told reporters in Sydney.
"We'll put forward the legislation before the parliament.
"Every member of the house and every member of the Senate should vote for it. If they don't, they'll be held accountable for it."
Labor has long blamed the Greens' decision for sparking the climate and energy wars which have plagued federal politics for more than a decade.
"If the Greens Party haven't learned from what they did in 2009, that was something that led to a decade of inaction and delay and denial, then that will be a matter for them," he told reporters in Sydney.
Speaking at a press conference to announce extra support for victims of Sydney's latest flood disaster, Mr Albanese called for an end to the "nonsense" and "conflict" which has marred the climate debate.
Mr Albanese noted the broad coalition of businesses, unions and environmental groups which were present when Labor submitted its new climate targets to the United Nations.
"We'll put forward the legislation before the parliament," he said.
"Every member of the house and every member of the Senate should vote for it. If they don't, they'll be held accountable for it. But we'll get on with the business regardless of that."
Mr Albanese reiterated that Labor would consider "sensible amendments" to its agenda, but won't budge on its targets.
Advertisement
"I want to work with everyone of goodwill. I think I've shown that. But what I'm not about doing is revisiting the game-playing about figures plucked from the air," he said.
Mr Albanese will tomorrow jet off to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji, where he's expected to face pressure from the region's leaders to ramp up Australia's climate action commitments.
Mr Bandt has turned up the pressure on Mr Albanese ahead of the trip.
"Australia must walk the talk on climate in the Pacific this week by stopping new coal and gas projects," he said.
"If we don't change course on coal and gas, big talk will mean nothing to our regional neighbours.
"This is a time to rebuild trust in the region, not threaten their homes with more coal and gas."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.