The Canberra Times

David Pocock welcomes truth in political advertising push, wants strong action this term

By Karen Barlow
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake David Pocock corflutes on Yamba Drive. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

ACT independent senator David Pocock has welcomed an Albanese government push to legislate truth in political advertising, saying current electoral laws were weak, undermined a healthy democracy and his experience while getting elected should never happen again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.