Nic White's focus remains firmly on winning the Ella-Mobbs Cup, despite the Wallabies milestone that awaits him on Saturday.
The ACT Brumbies scrum-half is set to notch his 50th Test cap for Australia if he takes to the field in the Cup's decider against England.
And the Sydney Cricket Ground provides the perfect backdrop.
"My mind's fully on the job at hand at the moment, that's preparing for a big Test match down at the SCG, which will be awesome," White said.
"It'll be the first time I've played there in a very long time, so individual milestones are nice, but they're for the individual.
"So at the moment we're in the mix of getting the job done as a team, and obviously for Australia, so that's where my head's at."
Despite taking the three-game series lead in Perth, the Wallabies fell short in Brisbane and face a decider against the English.
Key areas Dave Rennie's side have identified to get across the line on Saturday include their start, and the collision battle.
Following a review into their 25-17 loss, White said the side were disappointed with how they "came out of the blocks".
"You can't give anybody a 19-point lead, especially a team like England, a world-class side," the 32-year-old said.
"We knew they were going to come out of the blocks with a bit of edge and that physicality.
"We were pretty disappointed with, I guess, our physicality, our edge so there is a fair bit for us to look at."
The good news is the Wallabies are not expecting the English to do anything different in the third Test.
So it will come down to how the men in the green and gold jerseys perform.
In addition to their start, and the collision battle, they need to be careful they do not find themselves on the wrong end of the penalty count - like they did at Lang Park - and they need to minimise errors.
"There wasn't a whole lot different in the way they played," White said.
"Look, they came with a game plan that they executed very well and we've got to be able to stop that, both physicality and around that territory battle, a lot of that was the discipline.
"We can't be giving up 10 penalties before half-time, like I alluded to before, you're going to give up territory.
"So what do we change? We might change a few things. It's the same enemy, it's very rarely you play the same person three times in a row.
"It's different but exciting at the same time that you get a chance to tweak things, you see things.
"They'll definitely change how they attack, defend and they'll have seen areas that they think there's an opportunity, and we'll adapt as well.
"That's all part of the excitement in the build up."
A fellow Brumby, Nick Frost, is shaping up to be Rennie's first pick for the No. 5 jersey following Cadeyrn Neville's knee injury in the second Test.
If so, the 22-year-old is likely to earn his Wallabies starting-debut in the decider, after only earning his first Test cap last week.
White praises his Brumbies teammate's athleticism, speed and build.
"There's so much to like about Frosty," he said.
"He's still so young and still has so much ahead of him. He does a whole lot of things good and brings a whole lot of energy.
"So it's exciting for him if he gets the nod.
"He's had a really, really good year in Super and he's being rewarded for that."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
