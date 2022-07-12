Nick Kyrgios was in awe of his opponent Novak Djokovic's ability to draw on his composure in Sunday's Wimbledon final, and it seems it may have been key to the Serbian's win.
A leading Canberra sports psychologist believes that an athlete's ability to perform at their peak in pressure situations comes from experience, with Djokovic calling on everything he had to reply back from a set down to secure his 21st grand slam.
Dr Alberto Filgueiras Goncalves from the University of Canberra sees experience as arguably the most crucial element to winning a final, something which the 35-year-old comfortably had over his Australian rival on Sunday.
"In order to accomplish an incredible feat like winning anything, you should be able to go to finals, win titles and get used to winning finals before winning the big ones," he said.
"You need to reduce the emotional impact to something because you are exposed to the stimuli over and over again.
"When you go [to a final] for the first time everything will be new.
"Probably things that if you have played the same event three or four times, the things that initially bother you won't in the next."
That ability to compose himself was one of many things that Djokovic did that was simply too good for the Canberran. He used everything he had learnt over his more than a decade at the top of men's tennis to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory.
Speaking after the match, Kyrgios seemed to agree his opponent's experience played a role.
As he was incredibly complimentary of his opponent's composure, seeing it as one of his greatest weapons in the match.
"I put myself in the position to have a stranglehold on the match but he is just really composed," he said.
"In big moments it felt like he was never rattled. I feel like that is his greatest strength, he just never looks rattled. He just looks like he is playing completely within himself the whole time."
That is what the best can do, they have the ability to fight back from the toughest circumstances. Djokovic himself was able to come from a set down in every match from his quarter final onwards, including coming from two-love behind against Italian Jannik Sinner.
This meant that when Kyrgios powered his way to an early lead, the Serbian had all of the tools from his experience in 32 grand slam finals to overcome the 27-year-old.
In contrast Kyrgios has had a fraction of that experience, he was in fact the first person in grand slam history to have played a final before even competing in a semi-final.
For Dr Filgueiras Goncalves, a player winning on their first final will always be a rare occurrence. This year's final at the All England Club was the perfect example as to why.
"Whenever you face your first title in a big tournament, you are going to be anxious and you are going to struggle," he said.
"It is very unlikely that you will win unless your opponent is less experienced with finals as well."
Whilst winning the Wimbledon title would have added an incredible chapter into Kyrgios' story, experiencing the pressure, scrutiny and atmosphere of a final should help him be even better in future.
It has the potential to turn his sole final appearance into multiple finals, his six career titles into many more and ensure that the next time he is fighting for a major, he has the best chance possible of winning.
