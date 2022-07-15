Winter gives Canberra a frosty reception

And in that same June of 1964 and in a windswept seaside town in England a flaxen-haired youth in his late teens (destined to become this elderly columnist) was counting the sleeps until the following January he could leave for Australia. He had been lured by the migrant-beguiling promise of Australia's constant sunshine and sunny warmth. Material sent to him by the artful Australia House portrayed lucky Australians as a basking people, the women seldom wearing anything but bikinis.