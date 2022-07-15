The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Winter gives Canberra a frosty reception

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's a certain beauty to Canberra's winter weather. Picture: Karleen Minney

Although May's federal election result has enduringly warmed the heart and other giblets, the result was followed by a June fortnight of extremity-numbing, scrotum-shrivelling cold.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.