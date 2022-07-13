A disqualified driver has been arrested while trying to climb into a yard in Canberra's north, according to police, who say she crashed into the property's fence while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.
In a statement, ACT Policing said officers patrolling in Hawker on Tuesday night had spotted a silver Holden Astra driving over two traffic islands as it turned from Belconnen Way into Beetaloo Street.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police and "drove away at low speed" onto Springvale Drive.
A short time later, police discovered the car had collided with the rear fence of a home on O'Sullivan Street, in Higgins, having failed to use a roundabout.
"The driver was arrested while attempting to flee the scene by climbing the fence into the yard of the residence," police said.
The 39-year-old Scullin woman's driver's licence had expired in July 2018, and further police checks are said to have revealed she was disqualified from driving until October 2022 in any event.
When subjected to a breath analysis, the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.210.
After a night in custody, she is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, on charges of level four drink-driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and damaging property.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
