Scullin woman arrested while trying to scale fence after alleged drink-driving crash in Higgins: ACT Policing

By Blake Foden
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:40am
A disqualified driver has been arrested while trying to climb into a yard in Canberra's north, according to police, who say she crashed into the property's fence while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

