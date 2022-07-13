Canberra has been rewarded for helping save the BBL during the pandemic by hosting the season opener.
The news helps dampen the loss of one of its two women's T20 Internationals planned for January - as a flow-on effect from South Africa's withdrawal from the men's one-day international series.
While Manuka Oval will only host three T20Is now they'll instead get the BBL opener between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars on December 13.
The Thunder will also the Melbourne Renegades in Canberra on January 19.
"We're ... looking forward to returning for our two matches at Manuka Oval," head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said.
"Canberra has also provided Thunder with great support. We've played down there for a number of years. We love travelling to Canberra, and Canberra love having us.
"The facilities are first-class, something everyone saw when Canberra pretty much hosted an entire BBL season there a few years ago."
Canberra was set to host four T20Is in total this summer, but that will now only be three following the loss of the Australia-Pakistan clash initially set down for January 27 - which will now be held in Hobart instead.
Cricket ACT will still host the Australia-Pakistan clash on January 29, as well as the two men's T20Is between Australia and England on October 12 and 14, as part of their 100th birthday celebrations.
It's believed Cricket Australia considered shifting one of the two Australia-England games as well, but opted against it.
The withdrawal of South Africa from the men's ODI series would have left Hobart without hosting an Australian team this summer, but now they have the women's team.
Hobart has nine games from the men's T20 World Cup in October, but none of them involve Australia.
"It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.
"That said, we are delighted to be hosting South Africa for the three Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year's tests and with the comprehensive schedule of international cricket that will take place across Australia throughout the summer.
"This will include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and a record six touring teams for the men's and women's international series, as well as the 12th season of the BBL and eighth season of the WBBL.
"We can't wait to see fans back at the cricket this summer."
CANBERRA'S SUMMER OF CRICKET AT MANUKA OVAL
Men's T20Is: Australia v England on October 12 and 14. Both games at 6.40pm.
WBBL: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, November 15 at 7.10pm.
BBL: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, December 13; Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, January 19.
Women's T20I: Australia v Pakistan on January 29 at 1.45pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
