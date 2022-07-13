Times Past: July 14, 1992

The response to a job advertisement on this day in 1992 demonstrated just how far young people were willing to go to get work. A Queanbeyan-based jewellery company was seeking to offer two traineeships at a pay rate they could afford under the economic conditions of the time, which was below the minimum award rate for shop assistants under the age of 16.
The managing director of the company, Steve Stavreas, found it disheartening to see such a strong response to his advertisement, with 18 to 21-year-olds applying.
"This is a sad reflection of the frustration of young people looking for work," he said, "We seem to be competing with the dole for applicants. Initially it was the older bracket, but now we are seeing parents of the 15- to 18-year-olds coming forward."
One woman expressed interest on behalf of her daughter who was 16 and still in school, seeking part-time employment training. Mr Stavreas was hoping to start training the young people at a wage of $3 an hour. "If they are up to scratch after 12 months they would be absorbed at award rates," he said.
But he doubted the unions would allow his plan to proceed. He was trying to convince them to allow his scheme a 12-month trial. He said employers only wanted experienced staff, and the only way to gain experience was in the workforce.
