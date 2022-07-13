The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 14, 1992

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: July 14, 1992

The response to a job advertisement on this day in 1992 demonstrated just how far young people were willing to go to get work. A Queanbeyan-based jewellery company was seeking to offer two traineeships at a pay rate they could afford under the economic conditions of the time, which was below the minimum award rate for shop assistants under the age of 16.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.