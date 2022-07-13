The importance of archives to preserving personal and national memories will be the substance of a talk by Dr Jenna Price at the National Library later this month.
Dr Price, columnist for The Canberra Times and The Sydney Morning Herald, visiting fellow at the Australian National University and grandmother, will be speaking at Winter Tales, an annual series of talks by women of note.
Her talk begins at 12.15pm on Friday, July 29. Tickets are $10 and available here.
Dr Price will be speaking from the heart about lost archives. Her parents were survivors of the Holocaust and she knows nothing of her grandparents except "the camps in which they were killed".
She will also be talking about threats to archives in Australia and the activist works of archivists.
