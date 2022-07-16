The Canberra Times

Venice introduces entry fee to combat flood of day-trippers

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Venice has imposed an entry fee in a bid to ease overcrowding in the historic center. Pictures: Michael Turtle

Buying an entry ticket to see a museum, a historical landmark, even a national park - these are things we become accustomed to as travellers. But paying to go into a city? It just seems absurd!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.