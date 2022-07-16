Venice introduces entry fee to combat flood of day-trippers

Is it likely to happen? Probably not. Why? Because charging people to come into a city seems antithetical to the whole purpose of a city as a hub of commerce and culture, and local businesses want as many visitors as possible. But, of course, that assumes it's a "living city" and perhaps the sad reality is that somewhere like Venice has just become one big tourist attraction, where there's no longer normal residents leading normal lives. (Having said that, the last time I was in Venice it was easy to get away from the crowds in some quieter local parts of the main island, so perhaps there's still a chance it can be saved.)