The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Popular warm trees installation now on at National Arboretum

July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of this year's warm trees at the National Arboretum. Picture: National Arboretum

Don't miss one of the most whimsical experiences during winter in Canberra - taking in the warm trees at the National Arboretum.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.