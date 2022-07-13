Don't miss one of the most whimsical experiences during winter in Canberra - taking in the warm trees at the National Arboretum.
The popular annual installation sees the trees of the arboretum wrapped in scarves and decorations knitted or crocheted by volunteers.
This year's theme is celebrating the cultures of the First Nations people of Australia.
The warm trees are on display until the end of July.
For that perfect Insta shot, head to the Himalayan cedar forest and Dairy Farmers Hill for a colourful backdrop or enter the Village Centre past the display of bogong moths.
The scarves will later be washed and turned into rugs and donated to charities.
