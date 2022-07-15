A 14-hectare property on NSW South Coast with headland frontage and direct beach access could smash suburb and region price records.
For sale by negotiation, 4088 Tathra Bermagui Road, Bermagui is listed with price expectations in the vicinity of $11 million.
The property, known as Nerimbah, was built in the early 2000s and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym, study, media room and large kitchen and dining area.
CoreLogic records show the property last sold in 1999 for $1.29 million.
Owners Cecilia Ng and Don Moffatt spent three years observing and learning about the property before embarking on the design and build.
The large parcel of land includes more than 800m of headland and beach frontage, with access to the secluded Jaggers Beach.
"When Don and I were close to our retirement, we wished for a place by the sea where we could live closely with nature," Ms Ng said.
"We were very fortunate to find Nerimbah in 1999. Nerimbah is indeed a very special property with more than half-a-kilometre of sea frontage and adjoining crown bushland on the northern and southern boundaries."
The couple have previously invited the public to tour the gardens of Nerimbah, which include a variety of local native plant species.
"We chose to plant indigenous natives that could withstand the salt spray and that would provide food for the native animals," Ms Ng said.
Split over two levels, the house maximises the ocean and garden views with large glass windows and louvres and a deck located off the kitchen.
The property is a mixture of approximately 60 per cent pasture and 40 per cent coastal woodland, its listing description says.
It is fully fenced and features a large dam servicing multiple paddocks and cattle yards but is also connected to town water.
Outbuildings include a workshop and garage area, a potting shed and an artist's studio.
With its current price guide, the property is likely to smash the residential sale record for Bermagui, currently $3.98 million.
The record was set in July, with the sale of 3997 Tathra Bermagui Road, a 23-hectare retreat with a two-bedroom timber home.
The median house price in Bermagui was $756,500 in March, up from $620,000 the year prior.
The sale of Nerimbah could join a series of high-profile South Coast property transactions over the last year.
Billionaire Gerry Harvey splurged on a Narooma property earlier this year and is believed to have paid in excess of $11 million for the 16-acre block.
Further north, 15 Shipton Crescent, Mollymook sold at an online auction in October 2021 for $10 million, setting a suburb record.
Selling agent Robert Tacheci of Marshall and Tacheci said Nerimbah's price guide would likely attract high-net-worth individuals.
"You'll see that the buyer profile for these properties ... the prices don't reflect the spending capacity of many of the people who actually are buying them," he said.
Mr Tacheci said the property was expected to set a record for the Bega Valley Shire.
"It's really hard to find anything to rival this property. It's got an amazing house that was built with a great deal of care and input and effort," he said.
"It's a really unusual holding because it's got a beach at the far end, which is seldom used and not easily accessed by the public ... and then it skirts around the top of the cliff front and that has stunning formations including a beautiful rock pool."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
