Want your doggo in a calendar?

It's simple: buy a raffle ticket to help ACT Rescue & Foster and your dog is in with a chance to feature in its annual calendar.
Tickets are $10 each, with only 575 tickets available. The raffle will help raise funds needed to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs in need in the local area. The group has successfully rehomed more than 3000 dogs.
The winner of the raffle will have their dog feature in ARF's 2023 calendar.
The prize, valued at $1150 includes:
Photography will be by Tracy Lee (www.tracyleephotography.net).
Tickets are available from: https://rafflelink.com.au/arf-calendar-ruffle
Entries close July 31.
