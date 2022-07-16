Back when gardening was ladylike

My gardening clothes, however, are still the oldest and most stained I possess; the gardening gloves so soil enriched that the spiders take them for a desirable garden habitat; the knees of most of my jeans are dirt stained and reprehensible, and I own neither pearls nor a gardening apron nor shoes with Cuban heels. But I do spend a lot more time picking fruit or flowers into a wicker basket these days than I do digging, and still do use Grandma's recipe for scones - real scones, not the "made light with lemonade" kind. I'm due to make another batch as soon as I've proof-read this, and will take them out to the blokes in the garden, three of whom are under 10, but extremely good at picking lemons and gathering firewood. I wish Grandma could be here to see them - and share the scones. Though knowing Grandma, she'd insist on being the one who made them.