Back when gardening was ladylike

Jackie French
By Jackie French
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Many of my fondest memories of my grandmothers are set in their gardens. Picture: Shutterstock

Both my grandmothers were enthusiastic gardeners - in a very ladylike way. Ladies' gardening involved gardening gloves, the kind that protect your hands from prickles rather than the stiff-with-mud kind hanging from the back of the seat outside our front door. Sometimes an apron was involved too, to protect the respectable dresses from drips of sap, with a useful pocket for the secateurs.

