Two ways to help celebrate 60 years of Hartley Lifecare

Hartley Lifecare celebrates its 60th birthday this year. For six decades, the organisation has supported people with disabilities in the Canberra region.
Established in 1962, Hartley Lifecare is a not-for-profit organisation providing supported accommodation for people with disability, their families and carers.
Originally established to provide a learning facility and therapy support service for children and adults, Hartley has grown to support clients in more than 35 homes across the ACT.
One of its community fundraisers is the Hall markets, with the gold coin donations at entry going to Hartley.
This year is all about celebrating Hartley's incredible journey and the conclusion of its One Million Harts Campaign, which has the goal of raising $1 million for the redevelopment of Hartley Court into a specialist disability accommodation facility, comprising two houses and four units.
And the whole community is invited to the party. Two, in fact. With proceeds from both going to the One Million Harts Campaign.
There is a high tea and fashion parade at the Albert Hall on Sunday, July 24 from 1pm to 4pm. With the support of The Green Shed and in keeping with Hartley's origins, the theme will be the swinging '60s. Tickets are here
A gala ball, hosted by comedian Dave Hughes, will also be held at Hotel Realm on Saturday, August 27 with a 1920s Gatsby theme. Tickets are here
Happy birthday Hartley!
