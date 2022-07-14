The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

The Liberal Party requires a rethink, or face extinction

By Toni Hassan
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Liberal leader Peter Dutton has ruled out quotas. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The 47th Australian parliament, due to meet in a fortnight, will be the most female and most Indigenous to date.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.