Australia has lost one of its main chances for the Commonwealth Games men's road race following the withdrawal of Michael Matthews.
Matthews, who withdrew due to his commitments with BikeExchange-Jayco, will be replaced by Luke Durbridge - on the same day COVID-19 forced the latter out of the Tour de France.
That leaves sprinter Caleb Ewan as Australia's main hope of a gold medal at the Birmingham Games, which start in a fortnight.
The pair's BikeExchange teammate Kaden Groves has also withdrawn from the team, with mountainbike rider Sam Fox the other replacement.
Durbridge withdrew from the Tour after testing positive to the virus, with his team saying he has "very mild" symptoms.
If he rides in the Games time trial, he has until August 4 to prove his health. The road race will be held three days later.
Durbridge is a stalwart of Australian track and road teams and this will be his third Games.
"Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms and will not start today's stage 10," his team said in a statement.
Durbridge was among four additions on Wednesday, with Rebecca Greiner and Grace Stewart added to the Hockeyroos team to replace injured duo Brooke Peris and Courtney Schonell.
- with AAP
