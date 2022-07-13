Perth Wildcats veteran Jesse Wagstaff will look to celebrate his new NBL contract with a second Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Trading the traditional version for a shot at 3x3 gold, it's been an incredible introduction to the sport for the Canberran.
Wagstaff only played his first 3x3 basketball tournament a few months ago, with the Wildcat wasting no time making his mark.
The 36-year-old secured an Asia Cup gold medal and a tournament MVP honour last weekend in Singapore, before gaining Australian selection for the Games.
It's the first time that 3x3 basketball will be featured as a Commonwealth Games event, replacing the traditional format after first being contested at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Wagstaff is chasing his second Commonwealth Games gold medal, after winning with the 5x5 side at the Gold Coast Games in 2018, but knows it won't be easy.
"We are well aware that the quality is pretty good. You look at the quality from the Asia Cup, New Zealand were phenomenal, China were very good. Add the Commonwealth Games in and there will be even more teams," he said.
"It will be a very tough tournament, it will be quite short as well with us playing multiple games a day. A lot of things have to go right but hopefully we can come away with the gold."
The NBL veteran averaged a tournament-high 8.4 points per game in the Asia Cup and believes the shorter format may suit his playing style more than the traditional 5x5 game.
"It is a lot more physical, a lot more intense and that is why I love it. It has been a steep learning curve, but it has been fun and I have loved my time in it so far," he said. "3x3 is certainly more physical than 5x5, the refs seem to put their whistle away a bit more and let guys play so I think that is a bit more to my advantage. It is certainly a cardio burn as well."
Wagstaff almost hung up the boots before recently signing a one-year contract, opting to play on in Perth after spending much-needed time with his family.
"Physically I feel good, the mental break was what I needed. It is a pretty good job, getting to go to work with your mates and play basketball for a living," he said.
"I figured while the body is still holding up I would be silly not to, especially for an organisation like Perth.
"Another one [year] and I am sure that I will re-evaluate, but I can't see myself going for many more than that, that's for sure."
