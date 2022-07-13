When Alka Bhargava worked in her restaurant, she said no one ever thanked her. Last year, she swapped the kitchen for the bus driver's seat.
"Now I get thanked every day and I go home with a smile on my face," Ms Bhargava said.
Advertisement
Ms Bhargava can't wipe the smile from her face as she talks about finding the career of her dreams: "I just thought, why not? I'm not scared of any challenges, bring it on!"
It wasn't always that way.
Before she filled out her application to become a bus driver a year ago, she worked in her restaurant, but found it ultimately unfulfilling.
"I loved cooking. It was my passion, but it was emotionally draining and I was losing my interest in cooking," Ms Bhargava said.
She made the tough decision to close her restaurant's doors in late 2020, with no clue what she would do next. Ms Bhargava was certain of one thing: she wanted to work somewhere she loved.
During this time she remembered an interaction she had had with two women from Transport Canberra who had come to her restaurant. They had raved about working as bus drivers, and it got Ms Bhargava thinking.
"I told them, 'No, I'm too small', but they said unless you need a step ladder to get on the bus then you're not too small!" she said.
So Ms Bhargava filled out her application, providing the necessary documentation and her licence history. Shortly after she got the call for an interview. "I was jumping up and down like a yo-yo! I was so excited," she said.
Ms Bhargava represents the changing face of Canberra's bus driving workforce, with Transport Canberra launching a fresh recruitment drive.
The training is paid and takes about four weeks. It includes theory classes on how to read a map and practicals, including a week of intensive driving. Applicants do not need to have a heavy vehicle licence, but must hold a regular car driver's licence and have a good driving record over the last five years.
Ms Bhargava remembers when she drove a bus for the first time. "Swear to god, I wasn't scared, I was so confident. The trainers were excellent," she said.
After she got the job came the next challenge: telling her brother back in India.
Ms Bhargava said that in India, bus driving was not a job for women. She said it was an Indian mentality that you would only become a bus driver if you had no other options and it was too dangerous for women. But that was not the case in Canberra.
"[My brother] was so concerned about my safety, but there's a distress button and help is there if you need it in five minutes," she said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
And she's found commuters are always there to help her when she needs it. "The passengers are always so helpful, if you're going the wrong way they'll say, 'Sorry dear, it's the other way.'"
Advertisement
And she's got a pretty clear message: "Canberra women, please come onboard because it's the perfect job. Come out of your comfort zone and join."
People interested in applying to become a bus driver can do so on the Transport Canberra website (https://www.transport.act.gov.au/). Applications close July 24.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.