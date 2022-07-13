A piece of North West Queensland and cinema history is up for sale.
The owners of McKinlay's Walkabout Creek Hotel say the pub is on the market.
Advertisement
Pub scenes featured in Crocodile Dundee were filmed at the hotel, which is 100 kilometres south of Cloncurry on the Landsborough Hwy, in 1986. The old bar from the movie is still out the back.
Frank and Debbie Wust brought the pub from Paul Collins in 2014 as "fifty-somethings".
Mr Wust was a miner at the Callide Mine near Gladstone, and they became attracted to the idea of buying the pub on their way to the Boulia Camel Races.
Now they say it is time for someone else to take the reins.
In a social media post the owners said all good things must come to an end.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have decided to put our beautiful old pub on the market," the Wusts said.
"It has been a great pleasure to run this business and be apart of an amazing outback community. Thank you to all who have supported the Walkabout Creek Hotel over the past nine years."
And if you fancy owning a pub, email walkaboutcreekhotel@bigpond.com for all genuine enquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.