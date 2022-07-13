The Canberra Times

Climate target has broad support: Albanese

By Andrew Brown
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:05am
Anthony Albanese is attending the Pacific Islands Forum, where climate change will be a key topic.

The prime minister remains adamant Labor's new climate target has broad support, despite a push from some Pacific leaders for Australia to increase it.

