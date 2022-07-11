The Canberra Times
Opinion

If Australia tumbles into recession, Philip Lowe's hands are dirty

By Adam Schwab
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:07am
RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe. Picture: Getty Images

Since Alan Greenspan's two-decade reign as the chair of the US Federal Reserve, central bankers have held a mythical place among commentators and investors. This has been a triumph of spin over substance with a conga line of central bankers having done more to damage Western economies than any pandemic or national disaster ever could. While Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, his successor, are oft blamed for the global financial crisis (GFC), Australia's own Philip Lowe looks almost certain to etch his own name into the central banker hall of infamy.

