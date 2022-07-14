Taking a new approach to the sector Advertising Feature

Principal Nathan Dunn and COO Melanie Rusk-Dunn. Photo: Supplied

Belle Property Commercial Canberra was opened in August of 2018 in response to the Australian Capital Territory's strong development activity and emerging population growth.



Principal Nathan Dunn leads the business, focussing on the leasing, selling and management of key commercial projects and mixed-use precincts.



"Kingston was the obvious choice for Belle Property Commercial Canberra as our residential counterparts, Belle Property Canberra, are located here who do a fantastic job servicing this sector of the property market. It has proven great for collaboration between the two offices," Nathan said.



"Further to this, the Kingston Foreshore is quite a desirable location. We love being near the water, and close to some of Canberra's favourite cafes.

"We are proud to be a part of Canberra and we feel that the Kingston Foreshore blends everything that is good about the ACT into one area. Corporate businesses sit proudly amidst nature. We are, in particular, proud to be a part of the Kingston community with its lively and active businesses, great atmosphere, and again, great coffee."

In terms of their agency, "the sector felt like it needed a new approach," Nathan said.



"Belle Property Commercial Canberra leverages off the systems, structure and process epitomised by the Belle Property residential arm. No other offering in the ACT market focusses so heavily on the process over the promise, utilisation of digital marketing, and above-all absolute client focus."



Early in his career, Nathan felt that the human element of commercial real estate was being cast aside, and he looked to residential real estate for cues on all that is good about the property sector; repeatable processes, quality property marketing, heavy focus on staff training, and absolute client focus and communication.



"The business was opened with these pillars in mind, essentially, taking the best of residential real estate and incorporating into a different property sector."

Belle Property Commercial Canberra is currently a team of six.

"There are two sales and leasing associates who have recently joined the team. They are Keeley Gillespie and Paul Douglas-MacDonald. Belle Property Commercial is unique as the office has its own marketing expert, Melanie Rusk-Dunn, and property management is led by Greg Moore and supported by Lauree-Mae Sutton."

Belle Property Commercial Canberra has three business lines. These are commercial sales, leasing, and property management. These cover all the asset classes of retail, industrial and office.



In terms of their goals, "above all else, we genuinely have a desire to educate the community on this lesser-known property industry and in particular the pros, cons and process of buying and leasing commercial property in the ACT."

Interestingly, "COVID has accelerated the popularity of industrial property. Like housing, the industrial property sector in Canberra has set new record prices lately, with a lack of building and land supply leading to sky-rocketing prices and rents.

"Currently, around three quarters of all of Canberra's industrial propertis lie in Fyshwick and Hume. With non-traditional uses like retail and e-commerce providers taking up more and more space, coupled with minimal new supply, this has put pressure on an already very tight industrial market.



"Obviously, our sector is not immune from interest rate increases, however with a generally more financially secure client base, most property owners in the sector can look beyond the turbulent next few years.

