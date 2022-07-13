Phil Davis showed GWS midfielder Tom Green what it took to be an AFL player, which is why he knows he'll leave a massive hole in their team for the rest of the season.
With Davis now out after suffering a hamstring injury, Green is ready to ensure that the Giants are up for the challenge this Saturday at Manuka Oval against the Brisbane Lions, keen to do the veteran proud.
The young midfielder believes that it is the former captain's work ethic and professionalism that most inspires the team.
"The biggest thing that Phil provides in regards to leadership is he sets a really high standard for himself and for everyone else to follow," he said.
"He holds himself to a high regard and he does absolutely everything right on and off the field. He is the perfect role model for what it takes to be an AFL player."
Whilst confident in the ability of whoever replaces the club legend, Green is disappointed to have lost a player of Davis' stature.
"It is tough. Phil is a fantastic on and off field leader, there is a reason that he was captain for so long of our football club," he said.
"It has been really disappointing to be without him for extended periods of this season and very sad to see him go down with another serious injury. It does hurt, we miss his presence out on the field."
Despite the loss of Davis, Green is confident that the team can get the job done after falling agonisingly short of defeating the Lions earlier this year.
The Giants were leading by 30 points at one stage, only for Brisbane to eventually grind out the victory.
"I think it showed in those patches the way that we can beat them. We had our fair share of momentum and moments in that game where we were on top," he said.
"We just need to turn those patches into a complete four quarter performance, and I think we should be able to get the job done."
A Canberra boy for much of his life, Green is excited to play in front of a passionate Canberra crowd, aiming to return Manuka Oval to the fortress that it once was.
"It is something that I have really enjoyed throughout my career, getting to go home and play in front of family and friends," he said.
"It is something that we always look forward to and nothing changes this weekend. The last couple of years we have probably gone away from [it being a fortress] a little bit and that has been really disappointing. That's something that we are looking to make amends for."
AFL ROUND 18
GWS GIANTS v BRISBANE LIONS
Saturday at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm
