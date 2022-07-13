A woman accused of luring a man to an ACT government house before her alleged co-offenders bashed and drugged him cried in court, saying "I never hurt anyone".
Haylie Ellen Sibley, 38, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with joint commission aggravated robbery to which she pleaded not guilty.
Alleged facts by the prosecution state that in early June, Sibley arranged with the complainant to meet at the ACT government house in Conder.
When the complainant arrived just after midnight on June 9, a Subaru drove up the driveway to block his Landcruiser.
Exiting the Subaru was Sibley and a man, who demanded the complainant give him money owed to another alleged co-offender, Natalie Marie Hyde.
Sibley allegedly took the complainant's car keys before her alleged accomplice swung a wrench at the complainant's head, narrowly missing it, before ordering him inside the residence.
He then punched the complainant a number of times while Sibley allegedly took the complainant's mobile phone to access his banking applications and MyGov account.
Hyde and two men, yet to be identified, then arrived at the premises.
Hyde allegedly hit the complainant a number of times on the back of the head, causing it to split open and bleed.
The 43-year-old then filled a drinking glass with a "clear, water-like, thick substance" and allegedly forced the complainant, who believed it was the drug GHB, to drink it.
Alleged facts state that following her arrest, Sibley told police she was under duress.
On Wednesday, defence lawyer Peter Bevan applied for bail on behalf of Sibley, arguing that her client needed to be released to pay her mortgage.
Mr Bevan said police had no concerns about Sibley's risk of being charged with further offences if released and that her criminal history has a gap.
Prosecutor Hannah Lee, in opposing bail, said there was also the likelihood of Sibley endangering others' safety.
Ms Lee said she had a role in the "serious" and "targeted attack" that stopped only after the complainant escaped.
In relation to the mortgage, Ms Lee said "that is unfortunate but often the case for people remanded in custody".
She said it was not a sufficient factor to ameliorate the risks of releasing the defendant.
During the bail hearing, Sibley spoke a number of occasions, saying "I never hurt anyone" and "I'm sorry" after being cut off by magistrate Jane Campbell.
Ms Campbell granted her bail in which conditions include not contacting her co-defendants.
Sibley's case is set for return on July 26 for a procedural hearing. Hyde in June pleaded not guilty to her charges.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
