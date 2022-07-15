The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Persuasion on Netflix has whiff of condescension

July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot with Henry Golding as Mr Elliot in Persuasion. Picture: Nick Wall/Netflix

The new adaptation of Persuasion on Netflix does not seem to have been made for Jane Austen fans.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.