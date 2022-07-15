Persuasion on Netflix has whiff of condescension

Most of the cast is rather vibrant and full of newish discoveries - especially Cosmo Jarvis (who some will recognize from Lady Macbeth) as Anne's old love Frederick Wentworth. She rejected him at 19 at the advice of a mentor (the lovely Nikki Amuka-Bird) and has come back into her life eight years later with wealth and good standing. He is now, as far as society is concerned, a man of consequence. Jarvis, with his mournful eyes, warm smile and inscrutable intentions, is a perfect Austen leading man. And he and Johnson, even when across the room from one another, have a spark.