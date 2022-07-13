Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cemented the whole of government shift towards the security risks posed by climate change by including Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen in the powerful National Security Committee of Cabinet.
The pointed climate addition to the peak decision-making body for national security and foreign policy decisions comes amid other significant changes to the arrangements of the executive government.
And revelations of its inclusion comes as Mr Albanese is in the Fijian capital Suva for the Pacific Islands Forum, a body which treats climate change as the region's greatest threat.
Among the cabinet committee changes, there is to be a new Constitutional Recognition Committee of Cabinet headed by the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, while the big spending Social Services portfolio - now held by Amanda Rishworth - is not longer in the influential budget review committee, the Expenditure Review Committee (ERC).
The federal government directory listing for the ERC also particularly notes that the committee is charged with including "gender responsive budgeting" as it considers budgetary spending and revenue. Chaired by the Prime Minister, the ERC has Treasurer Jim Chalmers as deputy chair, Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Health Minister Mark Butler, Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones.
But the makeup of the National Security Committee (NSC) is sending a strident message about the Albanese Labor government's attitude to security matters.
Chaired by Mr Albanese, the NSC has Mr Marles as deputy chair, Senator Wong, Dr Chalmers, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, Senator Gallagher and Mr Bowen.
The Constitutional Recognition Committee (CRC) chaired by Ms Burney and deputy chaired by the Attorney-General is charged with advancing the constitutional recognition of First Nations peoples, including an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
CRC membership includes the Deputy Senate Leader Don Farrell, Ms Rishworth, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, the Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite, the Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman, Senator Pat Dodson and the Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
