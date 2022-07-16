The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Is there a computer in your toilet?

By Rod Taylor
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
You might say there's a computer in your toilet although it stretches the definition. Picture: Shutterstock

No, we're not talking about Russian hackers monitoring your ablutions. But yes, you might say there's a computer in your toilet although it stretches the definition. That would be the float in the cistern that detects the water level and opens the valve until it's full.

