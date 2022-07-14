Why Pig Royalty is the prize hog of reality TV

This is most evident and most disturbing among the Balero sisters (McKayla, McKenzie and McCall), an especially unpleasant trio whose disdain for their former competitors is only surpassed by their seething hatred for each other. The girls have their leopard-printed mother, Michelle, to blame for, well, everything and all four are now turning their attention to the acquisition of more buckles through cousin "Nugget"; a boy-child, no less, who looks, well, like a nugget.