The Canberra Times

How to help avoid wet weather raining on your pet's toilet training

By Dr Anne Quain
July 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather can sometimes make a simple toilet break a real challenge. Picture: Shutterstock.

If you're not a fan of the protracted, high levels of rainfall we're experiencing on the east coast of Australia, you're not alone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.