Times Past: July 15, 1995

The front page this day in 1995 featured complaints about Americanisms becoming more common in everyday language used by Australians.
The Canberra Times reported on what callers had said during a radio talk-back session in Brisbane, one of them saying "I get really uptight about these Americanisms creeping into our language".
Little did the caller know she had just used one herself. "Uptight" was one of the thousands of Americanisms used in the Australian English vocabulary more often than previously.
The director of the University of Queensland's Centre for Language Teaching and Research, Professor Sussex, had spent the previous three years tracing the origins of 10,000 suspected Americanisms, reading many magazines during his search for new ones.
"We go up and down in elevators rather than lifts, we live in apartments rather than flats and we eat frankfurters, fries and cookies and we drink six-packs," he said.
"When we express approval or excitement we tend to say great or wow! or groovy or gnarly, gaudy, filth, all of these things."
Professor Sussex said the magazines with the most "intense, imported American hyped-up" language were those directed at young teens, whereas magazines targeting older demographics contained less.
He said Australians were embracing Americanisms much more readily than any other English-speaking country except for Canada.
