The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 15, 1995

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 14 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 15, 1995.

The front page this day in 1995 featured complaints about Americanisms becoming more common in everyday language used by Australians.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.