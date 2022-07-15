The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 16, 1989

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 15 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 16, 1989.

A mystery woman and self-proclaimed judo master made the front page on this day in 1989, after she contacted police nights before to report an injured purse snatcher.

