Times Past: July 16, 1989

A mystery woman and self-proclaimed judo master made the front page on this day in 1989, after she contacted police nights before to report an injured purse snatcher.
The 36-year-old said she had been doing well at Canberra Tradesmans' Club in Dickson, having won two small jackpots, when she caught the eye of a young man who had been watching her with "some intent".
She said she gave little concern to this as she was well adept at protecting herself. After leaving the club at 9:30pm, the man attacked her in the carpark.
Little did he know she had a blackbelt in judo, and his attack quickly became attempts to defend himself. She kicked him between the legs and applied an armlock which, according to the judo master herself, was so strong she thought she heard a bone snap. The man ran away.
But it seemed the woman did too, after reporting the crime, as she gave a name to the police which they could later find no record of. They could not find a record of a young man in the hospital with the same injuries either, nor had anyone seen the events unfold.
And the woman, who supposedly had years of judo training, was not recognised by any leaders in the Canberra judo set when given descriptions of her age and qualifications.
