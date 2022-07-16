The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 17, 1989

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 16 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1989.

The ACT had its biggest greenies' rally yet on this day in 1989, after the previous day had seen almost 2000 conservationists congregate outside Parliament House.

IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

