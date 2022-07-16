Times Past: July 17, 1989

The ACT had its biggest greenies' rally yet on this day in 1989, after the previous day had seen almost 2000 conservationists congregate outside Parliament House.
The protest was against logging in National Estate forests of south-east NSW, and about 200 passionate conservationists went the extra mile and camped out in tents on the front lawns of parliament.
Advertisement
The speakers chanted "forests for the future" throughout the rally, with people on bicycles, skateboards, in cars, one on stilts, and one pushing his dog in a shopping trolley.
There were human trees, cockatoos and colourful banners.
Michael Winer, the campaign officer with the Wilderness Society, which organised the rally, said they rallied to tell the government to put harsher restrictions on logging companies which were "ravaging the world's forests".
Speakers included historian, Professor Manning Clark, and fashion designer Jenny Kee.
Prof Clark said the beauty of Australia's forests did not belong to "developers, money-changers or hunters for a quick quid".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.