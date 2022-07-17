Times Past: July 18, 1982

Canberra was recovering on this day in 1982, after the coldest night for more than a decade sent the city into mayhem.
The ACT temperature plunged to minus-nine degrees, which was the city's second coldest night on record.
Through the early morning, police and emergency services were inundated with requests for help, as water pipes had burst, car radiators had frozen, and sprinkler systems became defective.
By mid-afternoon, the Department of Transport and Construction's emergency water supply service had answered more than 165 calls regarding frozen and burst pipes and mains - and they continued through the rest of the afternoon.
Demand for work at the department was usually so light one man sufficed in handling it. But the department had to bring on three extra plumbers and six contractors to cope.
The NRMA was struggling to the extent there was an average delay of three hours before a mechanic could attend the call.
The ACT Fire Brigade reported about 10 buildings had been attended due to alarms being tripped where water pipes serving emergency sprinkler systems had frozen.
A spokesman for all services said the city was severely underprepared for sub-zero conditions, and people did not make even the most simple precautions to prevent the trouble from the cold.
