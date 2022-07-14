An Evatt man recently released from jail is back behind bars after allegedly speeding at up to 200km/h and running multiple red lights while on methamphetamine.
Jayden Charles Mann, 39, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and charged with driving while disqualified, reckless or dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop for police.
Police accuse Mann of driving a Holden Statesman down Sulwood Drive in Wanniassa before running a red light and speeding at up to 200km/h on the Tuggeranong Parkway.
Mann then allegedly sped at 170km/h in a 60km/h zone and ran red lights on Belconnen Way at Aranda and Caswell Drive.
Police followed the vehicle as it crossed the median strip onto the incorrect side of the road at Ginninderra Drive in Bruce and continued at 140km/h in an 80km/h zone.
The 37-year-old allegedly continued to drive at high speeds through Lawson and Kaleen, failing to stop for police and nearly hitting a car reversing out of a driveway.
Police state they set up road spikes and the back-left tyre of the car was punctured, however the vehicle kept moving.
The Holden finally came to a stop when Mann allegedly dived onto a footpath and then lost control of the car on Solong Street in Lawson.
Mann and a male passenger allegedly then ran from police before Mann was arrested.
Police allege Mann tested positive for drugs and "stated he had consumed about a point of ice three hours ago".
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, a Legal Aid duty lawyer applied for bail of Mann's behalf, stating Mann "concedes he should not have been driving last night".
The lawyer explained Mann's 10-month-old baby was teething and he was going to his mother's house to get medicine for the baby, as he nor his partner had any money.
She also later told the court the car had been written off overnight and was undrivable.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed Mann's bail application, saying Mann was a repeat offender in terms of drug-driving and driving while disqualified.
Mr Wadsworth also noted Mann had been on bail and a good behaviour order, which included the condition of not driving a motor vehicle, which he had allegedly breached.
Magistrate Robert Cook denied Mann freedom because he was "not satisfied what bail conditions could be put in place to ameliorate the risk to the community".
Mann, who did not enter pleas, left the room before Mr Cook finished talking.
He is due before the court again at a later date.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
