The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Christopher Cooksley pleads guilty to child sex crimes dating back more than 40 years

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:06am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Cooksley leaves court after pleading guilty on Thursday. Picture: Blake Foden

A sex offender ingratiated himself with the family of a boy he met at a service station before abusing the child multiple times per week over a period of about nine months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.