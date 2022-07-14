Harvest stall open on Saturday at the National Arboretum

Enjoy the taste of the National Arboretum when the Friends of the Arboretum Harvest Stall is open on Saturday.
Volunteers make jams, chutneys and other goodies from the arboretum's own Kitchen Garden and with fruits from the forests.
The stall is open in the garden from 10am to 2pm on Saturday
It's a a cashless event, with card-only payments.
While you're there, visit the Kitchen Garden for inspiration of what can be grown in your backyard.
The garden is maintained, harvested and produced preserved, all by arboretum volunteers
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
