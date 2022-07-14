The Canberra Times
Four young men believed responsible for Sydney, Braidwood carjackings were tracked by police to an abandoned house near Araluen

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
Four teenagers have been arrested following two carjackings - one in Sydney and another near Braidwood - which resulted in an intensive police search of bushland around Araluen.

