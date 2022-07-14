The Canberra Times
A police helicopter, a K9 team and multiple cars are scouring bushland near Araluen for three fugitives

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:45am
A NSW police helicopter, the K9 team and tactical response officers have been called to the Araluen area east of Canberra, where three men are reported to be on the run.

