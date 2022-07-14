A NSW police helicopter, the K9 team and tactical response officers have been called to the Araluen area east of Canberra, where three men are reported to be on the run.
The full details are still to be confirmed by NSW Police however, it is understood that police pursued a red car through Braidwood around 9am on Thursday.
The pursued vehicle crashed off the road and the three men escaped on foot into bushland in the area.
Roads have been sealed off in the area as the search continues. Multiple police vehicles have descended on the area.
It is not known at this time what offences the men have committed, nor whether they are carrying weapons as has been reported by an online forum.
A warning was posted on a Braidwood community Facebook page which stated: Warning! Just went up the mountain. Heavy police presence as there's 3 armed fugitives in the bush. Was advised not to stop for them as they're carjacking people."
The Araluen Road connects Braidwood to Moruya and runs through dense forest and the Deua River Valley.
More to come.
