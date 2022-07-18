Ready-made meals have come a long way since frozen lasagne from the supermarket shelf.
Now there are many companies world-wide recognising that people are looking for not only the convenience of not having to cook but also for flavour and something a little different.
Sure, there's still something of an emphasis on weight-loss, but we can all learn something from portion control.
When you're eating an artichoke and tofu risotto it's easy to forget that you're actually being healthy as well.
Sales of ready-made meals sky-rocketed during COVID lockdowns as we all faced cooking fatigue when we were unable to go out to our favourite restaurants.
According to a Food and Drink Business report in July 2020, the Australian ready-meals market was valued at $853.61 million in 2013. In 2019 it had grown to $1.14 billion and is projected to be worth $1.58 billion by 2024.
Over the past few months we've road-tested some ready-made options, including two Canberra-based companies, to make it even more convenient for you.
Our best tip for eating ready-made meals? Buy yourself a nice bowl or plate. If you do like the theatre of cooking, serving yourself in nice crockery makes it all feel a little special. There were times when I missed cooking, sure, but it was nice to not have to worry about too much washing up.
This delivery service could be a god-send for busy parents, delicious kid-size meals without the guilt as they're 100 per cent natural and packed with veggies.
From lasagne to roast chicken pie, there's enough on the menu to tempt the fussiest of little eaters. The best part is they can be microwaved, or baked in the oven, from frozen. Keep a few in the freezer and you'll be set on those busy weeknights. There's even a few sweet options and choices for vegetarians.
Serving size would suit younger children. From $5.99 per meal.
Taste test: That said, my 19-year-old tester scoffed down two serves of butter chicken and even made a positive comment about the amount of vegetables.
Like the idea of locally produced, restaurant-quality plant-based meals delivered straight to your door? Then get ready to become a "Voodie", this Canberra-owned and operated food company has gone from strength to strength since it kicked off in March.
From cauliflower gnocchi and chick pea and barley stew, to Asian classics such as dan dan noodles and laksa, your tastebuds will thank you.
As well as a variety of mains, there are some sweet extras, the coconut panna cotta is to die for, so too the black rice pudding. From $14 per meals.
Taste test: It's a great way to get some plant-based meals into your diet and the flavours are amazing.
Was a little skeptical about these despite the proud history of WW. But what a pleasant surprise.
Meals were delicious and full of flavour, from garlic and chilli prawn pasta to a hearty shepherd's pie.
They're fresh, not frozen, and kept well in the fridge for a few days.
You don't have to be a member of WW to order them either which was good. Different plans are available; the cheapest equates to $11.20 per meal, in an order of 14 meals.
Meals are high in protein and calorie-controlled. Good lessons on portion size too, but still generous serves.
There are 15 different meals to choose from at the moment and more are likely to be added soon.
Taste test: Three minutes in the microwave, choose a fancy bowl, and your Indian chicken biryani tastes like you bought it from the local takeaway.
A Canberra-based company that started about eight years ago with the fitness crowd at the front and centre of its thinking.
But the business has grown and diversified so much in recent years that the word gym's not used much anymore and the motto has become "food to fuel every lifestyle".
There's a huge and constantly changing menu, all made locally, from chicken enchiladas to steak diane and salmon teriyaki poke bowls.
Most meals have the option to mix up the accompaniments and the size, add rice or extra veg. From $10.90 a meal.
Taste test: I could live off the coconut chicken curry with brown rice and veg. Only 327 calories per serve and super tasty.
These guys have been the mainstay of ready meals since 1986. Sure there's a focus on weight loss - the website is full of inspiring success stories - but even if that's not your focus, these meals represent good value and there's plenty of variety on the menu.
From a traditional corned beef with creamy white sauce to a chicken katsu curry, there's something for every taste.
We like too that the company offers options for in-home care, recognising that the needs for older Australians and those with health issues are different and they're catered for here. Quite a few different plan options are available, including some for those looking to lose weight fast.
Taste test: The roast lamb was a comforting throwback to a traditional Sunday roast.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
